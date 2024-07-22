Google is sweetening the Pixel 9 Pro pre-order deal with a limited-edition bonus

What you need to know

Google is teasing a limited-edition collectible for early Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders, though it's available only in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The collectible will come in a square box with the Google "G" logo, possibly housing the regular Pixel package and the collectible.

Google hints that the collectible is tied to Pixel’s design history, though its exact nature is still a mystery.

With the anticipation building for Google's latest hardware, the tech giant is already teasing a special offer for early Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders.

If you're in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, or Singapore, you can get a free “limited-edition collectible” with your Pixel 9 Pro pre-order. This news comes straight from some teasers at a Google Store in Taiwan, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The report reveals that this special item will come in a square box decorated with the iconic Google "G" logo and Google Store branding. Considering Google's trend toward compact packaging for its Pixel devices, there's speculation that this outer box might contain the regular Pixel retail package, with the collectible tucked inside, as per Android Police.

Google is fueling the excitement about the box's contents by hinting that it’s tied to Pixel's design legacy.

"Own a piece of Google Pixel design history, exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones. Limited time while supply lasts—be quick."

(Image credit: Google Store (Taiwan))

Even though Google hints that the collectible is a piece of Pixel design history, the exact item is still a mystery. Sadly, its vague description also rules out the possibility of it being a Pixel Watch or Buds.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's pre-order campaign last year offered a Pixel Watch 2 as a complimentary incentive to early adopters.

Nevertheless, consumers usually see a bunch of limited-time incentives on launch day. These often feature discounts and Google Store credit for accessories.

The teaser popped up a few days after Google showed off some previews of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its latest promo videos.

Sadly, this special pre-order bonus is only available in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, leaving Pixel fans in other regions disappointed.

Choosing those Asia-Pacific countries for the exclusive pre-order incentive is an interesting move by Google. This targeted approach seems to be a deliberate effort to boost sales and market presence for the premium Pixel 9 Pro in these regions.