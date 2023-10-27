Get the new Galaxy S23 FE for FREE at Verizon, plus a few early Black Friday deals

After a long wait, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE finally hit store shelves today, and we're pretty pleased with what we've seen from the "Fan Edition" device so far. As usual, the release of the phone also comes with some pretty excellent deals in tow, such as this Verizon offer that could give you the S23 FE for FREE when you add an eligible line to your wireless service. Of course, that deal only really works if you're a Verizon customer, so we want to share a few other early offers that come with less strings attached, such as this Best Buy deal that hooks you up with a free $100 gift card when you buy the unlocked phone.

We haven't officially reviewed it just yet, but our early hands-on look at the S23 FE was very positive. Like past releases in Samsung's Fan Edition series, the S23 FE is a classic "Goldilocks" device, boasting perfectly-balanced specs that place it right in between the base model Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. You get the power of the still-great Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, some flagship-quality cameras, and a nice variety of colors to choose from. With a starting price of around $599.99, the S23 FE isn't too expensive either, especially when you pair it with one of the deals below.

Get the brand new "Goldilocks" device for FREE today

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Grab the S23 FE from Verizon and add a line with ANY 5G Unlimited plan, and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits over 36 months to make the phone 100% free - no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99, plus $100 gift card and more at Best Buy If you're not a Verizon customer, you can pick up an unlocked S23 FE from Best Buy and get a sweet $100 e-gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. The retailer will also give you a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.