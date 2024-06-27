Ahead of the Unpacked event, official cases of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leak
Both foldables are seen in protective cases, giving us a closer look at the handsets.
What you need to know
- As we gear up for the Unpacked event next month, a new leak reveals protective cases of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.
- The cases have been displayed in colorways that complement the foldables’ options.
- The leak also confirms the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s updated design featuring pointed corners.
Samsung is prepping for its foldables launch, which is now only a couple of weeks away, and we are finally moving away from renderings to official image leaks. Thanks to one such leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 can now be spotted in their official cases.
Tipster Arsène Lupin on X managed to grab the images of the upcoming Galaxy foldables devices in their official cases, which are generally sold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 after their release after the July 10 launch. While the devices are seen incorporated in the protective cases, it gives a closer look at the upcoming foldables.
The cases match the device’s color options; for instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in gray, silver, and navy blue colorways, and the protective cases complement the handset. Some of the cases also include support for the S-Pen. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems to be coming in sea green and accompanied by the same colored key holder case alongside other gray and navy blue colorways.
The rest of the devices resemble the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 models. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes again with the same folder-icon-shaped cover screen with dual primary cameras placed right next to it. Interestingly, the rings surrounding the camera lenses also match the device’s color accent, giving a comprehensive look.
The device is said to carry a new design this year, including sharp edges instead of rounded corners, as seen in the previous iteration. The exact design change can also be spotted in the aforementioned images. The cover screen is also expected to be wider than the predecessor; however, that isn't rightly visible in the cases’ images.
While we await the launch alongside the case renders, alleged official images of the other product portfolio, such as the Galaxy Watch 7, the new Watch 7 Ultra, and the new Galaxy Buds 3, have also popped up on the internet.
