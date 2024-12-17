Leaked hands-on Galaxy S25 Plus images double down on old rumors

What you need to know

Supposed hands-on images of the Galaxy S25 Plus showcase a phone that's roughly the same as its predecessor.

The images show then bezels for its display, but a slightly different take on its camera array, which has been rumored to sport black rings for its lenses.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected in January; however, there's a report that suggests it could see a price increase in some regions.

Images have leaked on social media, supposedly showcasing Samsung's next Plus model.

The leaked hands-on imagery comes from Jukanlosreve on X, who states the photos in question are of the Galaxy S25 Plus (via Android Authority). The tipster showcased three photos of the phone's front, side, and back. From the front, the alleged Galaxy S25 Plus looks largely similar to what we've experienced with its soon-to-be predecessor. Thin bezels run around the outer perimeter of this rounded corner design.

A sticker is placed in the center at the top of the phone, likely covering its punch-hole selfie camera.

While there's nothing new there, the back holds something interesting. Though covered with tape, the triple rear camera array features a slight change: black rings around the lenses. The rest of the back panel is quite plain — although, aside from the Samsung logo, the backing never offers much else. There is an LED flash off to the right side of the vertical array, as well.

Additionally, the tipster adds a photo of the phone's right side, displaying its volume and power buttons. There is another piece of hardware right beneath those, leaving users to question if it's a new toy like Apple's capture button. Unfortunately, the tipster quickly refutes such a thought, claiming it's the phone's mmwave for data purposes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X) (Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X) (Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X)

Some notable Galaxy S25 Plus leaks took place in September when an array of renderings surfaced. Since then, it's been purported that Samsung might not change its design much, especially since it already had rounded corners, unlike the Ultra. Rumored specifications claimed the device was slimming down ever-so-slightly by 0.4mm. Additionally, there's the rear camera array, which looks slightly different in these leaked live images.

The old renderings showcased rings closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. What these alleged hands-on images suggest are rings with a smaller diameter and with a glossy sheen.

We won't have to wait too much longer for a grand reveal as Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. In the meantime, the Plus model's Ultra sibling was leaked in a hands-on video showing off its design changes. Elsewhere, a report claims that the Galaxy S25 series could see a sporadic price increase thanks to the latest tech.