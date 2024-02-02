Preorders may be over, but Verizon is still giving out FREE Galaxy S24 phones with any Samsung trade-in

If you missed the preorder period, fear not: Verizon has decided to keep its excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 deal going for a little bit longer.

Send the carrier ANY Galaxy phone and sign up for an eligible data plan and you could get up to $1,000 in promo credits over 36 months, enough to make the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus completely free. Even dirt-cheap Galaxy phones will guarantee you the max credit, regardless of model or condition, so dig out those old devices and see if you're eligible.

Like all carrier promos, there's a bit of fine print involved, but it's the kind of Galaxy S24 deal that we thought would completely vanish once the phones hit store shelves. If only the free storage upgrade had stuck around!

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 FREE with any Galaxy trade-in and eligible line at Verizon Send Verizon any old Galaxy phone and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough trade-in credit to make the Galaxy S24 totally free. The flagship has only been out since January 31st, so that's a big deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with any Galaxy trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon You could also get a free Galaxy S24 Plus if you send Verizon any Samsung phone and add a line with Unlimited Ultimate. The plan in question is a bit pricey, but there are some pretty nice multi-line discounts available if you need to soften the blow. Not only that, but the carrier will also give you a Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 FE tablet with eligible service plans. All things said and done, you could be looking at up to $1,900 of free stuff if you play your cards right.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $299.99 with Galaxy trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon Last but not least comes the supremely powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just like the S24 Plus, you can get $1,000 off the phone when you trade in a Galaxy device and add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Considering that the S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99, this deal could make the purchase a lot easier.

