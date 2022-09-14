Samsung Galaxy S21 series picks up One UI 5 beta in India

What you need to know

The One UI 5.0 beta program is now rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series in India.

Samsung has released the Android 13-based update for the unlocked version of its 2021 flagship series.

Certain apps, such as Google Pay, may not function properly as a result of the beta release.

Samsung is expanding the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series into new markets, with the Android 13-based update now being rolled out to the legacy flagship phones in India.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), One UI 5.0 beta is now available on the unlocked versions of many of the best Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the country. Those brave enough to join the program can now do so via the Samsung Members app, assuming they don't mind a few bugs and app crashes.

The first One UI 5 beta update was first released to the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea and the United Kingdom a few days ago. As one would expect from an Android 13-based release, the update includes a number of enhancements, the most notable of which were the improved notification shade, expanded color pallet for UI theming, per-app language settings and notification permissions, and more.

As with any beta release, expect some quirky behavior with the One UI 5 beta release. The main caveats include some features and apps not working, including Google Pay.

If this sounds bearable, you can now test out the latest version of Samsung's custom Android skin based on Android 13 ahead of the stable release in the Indian market. Simply open the Samsung Members app and look for the appropriate banner to sign up. Then, in the settings menu, navigate to the software update section, where the update should be available.

Following the latest release, it's safe to assume that One UI 5.0 will soon arrive in other markets such as the United States, Europe, and other regions.