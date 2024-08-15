Does the Google Pixel 9 series support Qi2 wireless charging? No. All three Pixels have Qi-certified wireless charging, which means their maximum wireless charging speed is up to 15W, but this does not guarantee the full 15W. For the fastest charging speeds, you need a Google Pixel Stand (Gen 2).

What you need to know about Qi wireless charging

Unfortunately, the latest Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL models don't have Qi2 wireless charging. When Google was asked why it didn't include Qi2 in its latest Pixel lineup, the company said that it doesn't see a large demand for the feature. This is similar to what Samsung said about not bringing Qi2 to the Galaxy S24 series.

Instead, Pixel 9 users must continue to use their new Android phone without the Qi2 technology iPhone users have already been enjoying. In fact, there is only one Android phone that supports Qi2 at the time of writing, and it's one you wouldn't expect. However, you can still enjoy Qi wireless charging, although not at the speed they would like, since Qi wireless charging technology only offers anywhere from 5W to 15W.

Pixel 9 wireless charging speeds and the difference between Qi and Qi2 wireless charging

(Image credit: Arsène Lupin / X)

It's important to remember that you can get a Qi2 charger, but if your phone doesn't have Qi2 technology, your phone won't get the total 15W of wireless charging. Qi2 wireless charging offers faster charging speed and creates less heat since the charging coils are always correctly aligned thanks to the magnetic alignment, which enhances charging speeds.

With Qi wireless charging (not Qi2), the magnets can misalign when you get notifications if your phone vibrates, preventing your phone from being perfectly aligned. Or maybe you bump into the tablet you're charging your phone on and move it. However, by having Qi2, it's less likely your phone will stop charging or not get the full 15W that Qi2 provides when these types of things happen. Not charging your phone properly with the Qi-certified charger can cause a loss of power, resulting in heat that will damage your phone's battery over time.

Since the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL don't have Qi2 wireless charging, using accessories such as the best magnetic tripods, portable batteries, and wallets is not possible unless you use MagSafe accessories for your Android phone.

The main question here is, do you need Qi2? It all comes down to how fast you need your phone to charge your phone. Just because the latest Pixels don't have Qi2, it doesn't mean you can get a great wireless charging speed. When you use the Pixel Stand Gen 2, it charges the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL wirelessly at 15W, 21W, and 23W, respectively, but only up to 12W with Qi-certified EPP wireless chargers. So it all comes down to which chargers you use.

