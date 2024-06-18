CMF by Nothing Phone 1 gets a July date with a new Watch and Buds surprise

What you need to know

CMF by Nothing confirms that its first smartphone will launch on July 8 at 10 BST (5 am EST), joined by a surprise Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be a midrange phone with a rumored 6.7-inch OLED display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information about the new watch and buds is scarce, though last year's launch saw the devices debut with power efficiency and a few quality features.

Nothing's sub-brand made an announcement that puts all eyes on its upcoming wave of budget Android devices.

As shown on X through a short teaser, CMF by Nothing is preparing to debut its first smartphone on July 8 at 10 BST, 5 a.m. EST (via 9to5Google). However, CMF is teasing even more devices as consumers are in for another round of earbuds and a new watch on that same date.

CMF by Nothing states that it's preparing to debut its next-gen Watch Pro 2 and the Buds Pro 2 alongside its first smartphone.

It's unclear exactly what the company's X teaser suggests, but it appears that rotating circle attributes will be a recurring theme in its launch event.

A wonderful turn of events.Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 join Phone 1 in the new CMF by Nothing line-up.Learn everything at our next Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/we04dldkBaJune 18, 2024

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is shaping up to be an interesting device as previous teasers have shown it sporting a curious knob on its back panel. Recently, the device was rumored to sport the Dimensity 7200 SoC, however, those whispers changed their tune in favor of MediaTek's new Dimensity 7300 series chip. MediaTek touted its new series as a powerhouse for AI, gaming, and photography.

Other CMF Phone 1 rumors suggest the device could launch with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual 50MP camera array on its back. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging is also rumored. Speaking of its backing, the CMF Phone 1 features an odd screw head, which picked up another teaser most recently.

User Ben Gaskin on X showed off the device's orange-colored screwdriver with the caption "what does this screwdriver mean?"

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

what does this screwdriver mean? wrong answers only https://t.co/o7UNyqezMcJune 18, 2024

Elsewhere, CMF by Nothing launched its first products, which included a pair of earbuds, a watch, and a power adapter in September 2023. The original Buds Pro offered a stem design with active noise cancellation and clear voice technology. The Watch Pro offered a square design reminiscent of Apple's Watch with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and an estimated 13-day battery life.

There's very little information about where CMF by Nothing could take its next Watch and Buds regarding design and specifications. But we won't have to wait long as July 8 holds all the answers.