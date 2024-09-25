CMF by Nothing is probably gearing up to unveil a 140W GaN adapter soon

What you need to know

CMF by Nothing should likely launch a Power 140W GaN adapter soon.

The adapter was recently spotted in a leaked e-commerce listing in India.

While the launch is still unclear, it is a significant step up from the previous Power 65W GaN charging brick.

While the parent company just launched a new product dubbed Ear Open Buds, its sibling company, CMF by Nothing, might probably have a new charger up its sleeve soon, as per a leaked e-commerce listing.

The leak was spotted by X user Abhishek Singh on Flipkart, a Walmart-owned e-commerce site in India. Leaked screenshots shared by the user indicate that it's a good 140W charging brick, which is GaN-based.

It appears to be similar to what CMF launched earlier, which is a Power 65W GaN adapter. The shared images further showcase what to expect from the Power 140W GaN charger, which evidently includes 140W ultra-fast charging speeds.

The upcoming GaN charger is a 3-in-1 charge point that includes two USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port. It also has PD (Power Delivery) 3.1 output, which claims to charge two laptops simultaneously.

For reference, the screenshot indicates that the MacBook Pro (although the precise model is unspecified) will be charged 55% within 30 minutes. As for compatible Android phones, wherein CMF indicates its own Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2a Plus, users can expect a good 66% charge in half an hour.

Users can further expect interesting things about the GaN charger and its technology. The primary aspect is less heat generation with the GaN charger alongside its compact form factor. Carrying it easier than most relevant charging bricks, which look significantly bigger than the GaN adapter.

Despite the compact form factor, the Power 140W is believed to have nine safety mechanisms for additional protection. As mentioned above, users can also expect intelligent power distribution and universal compatibility with devices.

As for the launch, it is still unclear as CMF by Nothing hasn't indicated a launch date yet. According to the tipster, the arrival could likely be sooner than later since it was spotted on an e-commerce listing.

CMF by Nothing recently launched its first phone aimed to disrupt the budget Android phone market dubbed CMF Phone 1. Despite the cheaper price point, the phone has been known for its bright AMOLED display, customizable hardware design, speedy processor, and good cameras.