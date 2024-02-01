The Pixel 8 is now picking up Google's crazy AI search tricks

What you need to know

Google's Circle to Search feature is now making its way to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro worldwide.

It initially made its debut exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The feature allows you to draw circles or scribble on images or text to Google search, making it a more intuitive and easy process.

Google has finally launched the Circle to Search feature on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro after being initially exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to perform searches using gestures like circling, highlighting, or tapping.

The goal of this new feature is to seamlessly integrate Google Search into your daily activities, making it more natural to look up information while engaging with content like videos or images on social apps without exiting them.

It's perhaps worth noting that Android phones already use Google Lens to perform a visual search of whatever is on the screen. The major shift introduced by Circle to Search is using generative AI for quick searches within Android apps.

Instead of going to the Google app with an image or screenshot, just long-press the home button or navigation bar, circle what you're curious about, tweak the search with a text prompt, and a card will pop up with more info that you can swipe away when you're done.

For instance, let's say you spot a bunch of corn dog posts on social media, and you're feeling a bit clueless. With Circle to Search, just grab that corn dog and throw in a text prompt asking why they're all the rage, Google explains in a blog post.

Beyond circling, the feature supports various gestures, such as tapping, making it convenient for users to explore details about a restaurant or look up word definitions without leaving their current app. For instance, if you are chatting with a friend about an unfamiliar restaurant in town, just give that restaurant name a tap, and you can dive into all the details without ever leaving the app.

This method enhances the efficiency of searching for information during activities like watching videos, as users can initiate searches directly from any app, eliminating the need to interrupt their tasks and switch to a browser.