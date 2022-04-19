This Boost Mobile deal gets you three months of service for only $45

If you've been thinking about switching to a prepaid wireless carrier, this Boost Mobile deal might just give you the push you need. Starting today, Boost is giving users three months of their popular 5GB/month plan for just $45. That's a 40% discount from the usual price of $25/month (or $75 for three months). In addition to those instant savings, the wireless carrier will throw in free shipping and a complimentary SIM kit for setting up your device.

The deal is only available to new customers, so it's worth serious consideration if you've been waiting for the right time to switch carriers. The 5GB/month plan comes with unlimited talk and text, a free mobile hotspot, and all of the other add-ons and perks that accompany Boost Mobile plans.

As the home of some of the best prepaid phone plans around, Boost Mobile specializes in offering plans for every type of data user, from just 1GB of monthly data all the way up to 35GB/Unlimited. Boost runs on T-Mobile's massive 5G network and is compatible with most unlocked phones, so you can rest easy knowing you're getting great coverage with very little hassle. Since they're a prepaid carrier, they also don't do annual service contracts so you can cancel your plan at any time.

If you decide to jump on this deal, double-check that your location qualifies and check out our list of the other best Boost Mobile phones if you need a new device. It's hard to say how long this deal will be available, so you may want to act fast.

There are many affordable prepaid carriers around, the key is finding the right one for you. Check out our roundup of the best MVNO carriers or check out our Mint Mobile vs. Boost Mobile guide to see how Boost stands up to the competition.