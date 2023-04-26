Sweet! Get Visible wireless for just $20/month with this secret code

A new Visible deal just landed in our inbox that really shouldn't be missed if you're thinking about switching to the Verizon-owned carrier. New customers who use the code 5OFF3MO will get their first three months of the Visible Basic plan for a mere $20/month (opens in new tab). Similarly, if you purchase the more-premium Visible Plus plan with the promo code, your monthly rate will drop down to $30/month for the first three months, the same as the Basic plan's usual rate.

The promo code works on top of the Welcome Discount that's automatically applied to your purchase ($5 off Visible Basic and $10 off Visible Plus), so the savings here can really add up. Keep in mind that BOTH of these promotions will only be around until May 31st, after which the plans will return to their old rates of $30/month and $45/month for Basic and Premium, respectively.

Use this code and get Visible for just $20/month

The Visible Basic plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, plus access to Verizon's massive 5G network, an unlimited mobile hotspot (speeds up to 5Mbps), and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

If you're willing to spend a little more, the Visible Plus plan comes with everything above, alongside 5G Ultra Wideband and 50GB of premium network data provided by Verizon, international calling to over 30 countries, and texting to over 200 countries worldwide.

If you're still on the fence about this Verizon-owned prepaid carrier, go check out our Visible review to learn everything you need to know.