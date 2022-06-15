Mint Mobile reduces rates to $15 per month with a 'deflation' initiative

What you need to know

Mint Mobile's latest promotion brings its introductory rates down to just $15 per month on all plans.

This pricing is for a three-month plan with an upfront cost of $45 and is available to new customers only.

Service renewals with Mint Mobile will revert to the standard pricing depending on the plan and renewal period.

Mint Mobile announced (opens in new tab) that the prepaid carrier is reducing its rates to combat the effects of inflation felt by the wireless industry. AT&T and Verizon recently increased fees on postpaid plans due to inflation prompting Mint Mobile to reduce its introductory rate to $15 per month on all plans. It's worth keeping in mind that this is a promotional rate and when you renew your Mint Mobile service, you will be charged the standard around.

Beginning on June 15, 2022, and running through 11:59 p.m. EST on July 5, new customers can get three months of service with Mint Mobile for $45 and can renew for three, six, or 12 months with greater discounts for the longer terms. Mint Mobile has four plans with 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited (35GB) of high-speed data. All plans come with unlimited talk and text and mobile hotspot functionality.

These rates are also available if you use Mint's Family Plan with up to five lines.

In fairness, Mint Mobile has some fees of its own that vary based on what plan you choose and where you live. You'll see this fee in your cart before you pay so just keep an eye out to know exactly what the plan will cost you.

If you're still in a contract with one of the big carriers, increased rates may allow you to get out of the contract early. If you're still paying monthly installments on a phone purchased through the carrier, you'll need to pay it off to get it unlocked if you want to bring it to a new carrier. Fortunately Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network for coverage so the majority of phones will work with the carrier.

If you're ready for a new phone, you can bring one of the best Android phones to Mint Mobile when you buy it unlocked. Since you're not tied to the carrier, you can use it with many other cheap data plans if Mint Mobile ends up not being the right fit.