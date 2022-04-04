Epic Visible deal: Get a month of unlimited data for just $5 with this discount code

Switching to a prepaid wireless carrier can be a great way to save some cash and maintain some flexibility with your phone service, and we have an exclusive Visible deal that makes the process even more enticing: simply sign up with the code FUTURE and get your first month for just 5 bucks.

This tempting offer is exclusive to our beloved Android Central readers (and readers of other Future sites), and you may want to seriously consider it if you've been looking to switch carriers. Here's why. First of all, Visible's single-line plan is simplicity itself, complete with Unlimited LTE and 5G data and no contract. Visible uses Verizon's network, so you get nationwide coverage with excellent speeds at a lower cost.

The plan also includes calling to Canada, Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, although it's important to note that that's pretty much where the international options end. Another potential drawback of Visible is that it offers very little roaming support if you live in a remote area. Aside from that, the prepaid carrier is a great option for many people, particularly if you use a lot of data.

Visible is usually $40/month (or $25/month with Party Pay) so you're looking at a considerable discount with this deal, not to mention a full month of unlimited data for around the cost of a cup of coffee. The best part is that, since Visible doesn't require a contract, you can also cancel your plan after the first month if you decide you don't like it — zero hassle, zero commitment.

It's important to confirm that you have a compatible device before jumping on this Visible deal, but once that's done you can rest easy knowing you'll have a month of reliable coverage for just $5. The promotion only lasts until April 30th, so don't wait too long.

A month of 5G unlimited data for $5

Get your first month of wireless for only $5 when you use the code FUTURE Visible is a prepaid wireless carrier that offers access to Verizon's nationwide 5G network at a lower price. For the entire month of April, the carrier is offering a massive discount for Android Central readers. Simply sign up for Visible using the promo code FUTURE and your first month will only cost you $5. After that, the monthly fee jumps back up to $40/month, but this deal gives you a chance to try the service with very little commitment. Not loving Visible after the first 30 days? Simply cancel your plan, zero hassle involved.

Visible uses Verizon's network, so how exactly are they different? Find out which carrier is right for you with our Visible vs. Verizon prepaid guide.