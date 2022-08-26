Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals of August 2022

The preorder period is finally over, which means it's time for the real Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to come alive. Starting today, Samsung's highly-anticipated foldable phone is shipping to homes and storefronts all over the world, and while we're sad to see the preorder offers expire, there are still plenty of great deals worth checking out.

With a starting price of around $1,799.99 / £1,699, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't exactly cheap, but think about it this way: you're essentially getting both an excellent tablet and a smartphone in a single device, complete with a lightning-fast Snapdragon processor, durable construction, and flagship-quality cameras lifted from the still-excellent Samsung Galaxy S22. If you want to be on the cutting edge of Samsung phones, then the Z Fold 4 is it.

Keep reading for all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals that are available now. If you're interested in one of the other devices released by Samsung today, go take a look at our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals or our guide to buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 today

Samsung: (opens in new tab) $150 credit, plus up to $900 for trade-in

$150 credit, plus up to $900 for trade-in AT&T: (opens in new tab) Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan

Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan Verizon: (opens in new tab) Up to $800 with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

Up to $800 with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch Amazon: (opens in new tab) The big A is currently selling the Z Fold 4 for its standard retail price.

The big A is currently selling the Z Fold 4 for its standard retail price. Best Buy: (opens in new tab) $300 straight discount when you activate at Best Buy

$300 straight discount when you activate at Best Buy T-Mobile: (opens in new tab) Subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan can save up to $1,000

Subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan can save up to $1,000 Google Fi: Get $500 off the Z Fold 4 when you transfer your number to Google Fi

The main thing to understand about buying the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (or pretty much any new device) is that retailers and wireless carriers alike really want you to send them your old phone. Trade-in deals are the common thread uniting all of the offers below, so expect to be treated like royalty if you're able to send in a new-ish phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or S21. If you don't have an old device to trade in, fear not. There are still plenty of free memory upgrades and accessories to check out.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $900 of trade-in credit, plus $150 credit (opens in new tab) The incredible preorder deal that Samsung was offering for the Z Fold 4 is gone, but you can still get up to $900 off if you trade in an old device. That's on top of a free $150 Samsung gift card that's instantly added to your purchase upon checkout.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $799.99 with eligible trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) Although the preorder period is over, AT&T is still offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send them an old Galaxy phone and sign up for the right Unlimited plan. As with all trade-in promotions, take a close look at the fine print to make sure you meet the requirements. Otherwise you risk over-paying for the service while saving cash on the phone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus $200 for switching (opens in new tab) Verizon has also entered the ring with a solid trade-in deal that's worth checking out. Order the Z Fold 4 today and you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device. They'll also give you a free $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get $500 off when you transfer your number (opens in new tab) Looking for a new wireless carrier? Join Google Fi and transfer your existing number within 30 days and you'll qualify for a full $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's as simple as that.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save $300 with carrier activation (opens in new tab) Activate your new phone with the right wireless carrier through Best Buy, and the retailer will hook you up with a straight $300 discount on the Z Fold 4. Pair that with an eligible trade-in and you could be looking at max savings of up to $1,300 off.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in or eligible line (opens in new tab) T-Mobile subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan can get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in or new line, while standard users can receive half that amount. Magenta MAX plans are comprehensive but a little pricy, so do some research before you commit.

