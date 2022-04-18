Best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals and prices: April 2022

On the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy A53 deals? We got you covered. Below you'll find hefty discounts, offers for new customers, and even free wireless earbuds, all deals that could turn an already affordable phone into an absolute steal if you play your cards right.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the latest in the Galaxy A series, a lineup of mid-range smartphones that expertly balance value with solid performance. The A53 is a vast improvement over its predecessors in about every way imaginable, complete with a 64MP camera, smooth 120Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery that will last over a day on a single charge. The phone usually retails at $449.99 / £399 for the 128GB version, which is considerably cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S22, but the savings don't have to stop there.

Keep reading for a roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals that are live right now. We'll update this page with new deals on a regular basis, so it's worth checking back in whenever you're in the neighborhood. And once you've chosen your device, don't forget to protect your new investment with a heavy duty Samsung Galaxy A53 case. On that note, let's begin our journey into Deal Land with a couple of the best deals of the week.

US deal of the week

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live ($169.99 value) at Samsung Kicking things off is this deal that offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live when you buy an A53 directly from Samsung. These wireless earbuds are some of the best on the market today, and at a $169.99 value, you're getting a seriously great deal with zero strings attached. If you trade-in an old device, Samsung will also pass along $100 of instant credit that can be added to your purchase, bringing the price of the Galaxy A53 down to just $349.99.

UK deal of the week

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: £399 £328.35 plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live at Amazon Similar to the stateside promotion detailed above, readers in the UK can also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live and an 18% discount when they buy the A53 on Amazon. This UK deal of the week is only valid until April 26th, however, so you'll want to act fast.

Samsung Galaxy A53 deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $10/month for 36 months at Verizon If you're a Verizon customer, all you need to do is add a new line with any Unlimited plan and the wireless carrier will hook you up with a Galaxy A53 5G for only $10/month for 36 months. Since Verizon always offers 0% APR, you're looking at total savings of $139.99.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Only $99 when you add a line at T-Mobile T-Mobile is rewarding customers that add a new line by giving them a Galaxy A53 for only 99 bucks spread out over 24 months. That ends up being a monthly payment of around $4 — or about the cost of a cup of coffee — and total savings of $350.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $199.99 for new customers at Boost Boost Mobile is one of the best prepaid carriers around, offering customers a wide assortment of affordable data plans and international add-ons. Now they're sweetening the pot by offering new customers an A53 for just $199.99. That's a total discount of $250 and quite tempting if you're ready to make the switch.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Get a free $150 gift card when you shop at Visible Visible is an alternative carrier that gives users access to Verizon's LTE and 5G network at a lower cost. If you join up with Visible and buy the A53, the carrier will send you a free $150 gift card after three months of service payments. This gift card can be used almost anywhere online, but the offer is only good until April 20th — so act fast!

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $409.99 when you add a new line at Cricket Another quality prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless offers a number of affordable plans on AT&T's massive network. New and existing customers alike can save $50 on the Galaxy A53, even if they aren't adding a new line. Cricket will also hook you up with free next-day shipping and zero activation fees.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $12.50/month for 36 months with 0% APR at AT&T Unlike the deals listed above, this offer from AT&T doesn't give you a straight discount. Instead, you're getting the phone for the retail price of $449.99 spread over 36 months. Add to that 0% APR and you're looking at monthly payments of just $12.50. AT&T also throws in free shipping and waives the activation fee when you order online, making this one of the simplest deals of the bunch.

Once you choose your new phone, you're obviously going to need an accompanying cell phone plan. Luckily, we got you covered there too. Go take a look at our roundup of the best cell phone plans to find the wireless carrier that works for you.