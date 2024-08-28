Best Buy will basically just give you $350 to preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 9 deals have arrived, and if you're in the market for a foldable phone, you might stand to get some free store credit. Just in time for the Labor Day sales, Best Buy is offering a free $350 gift card with pre-orders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will drop in stores on September 4, and if you were already looking to spend a good chunk of change on your next phone, this might not be a bad option.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,799 with a free $350 gift card at Best Buy If you were already considering an upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold this back-to-school season, getting $350 in store credit from Best Buy might be worth your while. If you're looking to get rid of an old device, you'll also be eligible to receive some nice trade-in credit from the retailer. This phone boasts a lot of design improvements over the Pixel Fold, and while there are now several options available in the foldable phone market, this one's not a bad pick for fans of the Pixel ecosystem. The whole Pixel 9 series includes the same speedy Tensor G4 SoC processor, along with Google's line of Gemini AI features.

✅Recommended if: you want to buy a new phone outright, and you don't mind spending a good amount of money; you're looking for a premium foldable phone that offers a large set of screens; you want a versatile phone with easy multitasking options.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to spend this much money on a new phone; you'd prefer to go for something more affordable and might consider other Pixel 9 deals.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is no joke when it comes to price, especially considering that you can save over $700 going with the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Still, if your heart's set on a foldable phone that dwells in the Pixel-sphere, and you've got the money to spend, the latest foldable effort from Google will give you what you pay for.

This phone includes a ton of useful and fun Gemini AI features, design improvements from the last-generation Pixel Fold, and a few slight upgrades for the camera suite. The base model comes with 256GB of RAM or you can upgrade to 512GB for an extra $120.

Sure, the outright price on this phone is pretty daunting, and a $350 gift card can only go so far (although it could easily get you a few Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases). However, there are other options to save more, such as trading in a current device or financing through your retailer. In any case, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems worth the attention of foldable phone lovers, even at the premium price point.