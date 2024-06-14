Best Buy is taking on Amazon with a HUGE weekend sale — here are the Android deals in my cart

Prime Day is still weeks away (presumably), but if you don't want to wait, Best Buy has just dropped a massive sale with enough Android deals to send Amazon running for the hills — for a few days, at least. From now through Sunday, June 16th, you can head to Best Buy and score some massive savings on everything from smartphones to smart TVs, just in time to buy that last-minute Father's Day gift.

Keep reading for a selection of my favorite deals included in the sale. I'm talking about discounts like $250 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro before activation or this deal that drops the price of Jabra's Elite 10 earbuds to only $199.99. The big question now is whether you should take advantage of this weekend's sale or wait for the Prime Day deals to drop. The choice is yours, but if you want some new tech today, now's the time to buy.

Best Buy deals

Hisense 55" U7 Series 4K Google TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy The 55-inch U7 Series 4K TV from Hisense boasts a mini LED panel with full array local dimming technology for super immersive color and contrast, plus Dolby Vision support and a game optimizer mode that increases the refresh rate to up to 144Hz. Best Buy's weekend sale is slashing a straight $150 off the price of the TV, plus you get a $50 NBA Store gift card with your purchase.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The OnePlus 12 is currently sitting at the top of our list of the best Android phones that money can buy, and now you can save a cool $100 when you buy the phone unlocked from Best Buy. Activate the phone through a carrier and the retailer will give you an additional $100 off!

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $749 at Best Buy Coming replete with outstanding camera technology, AI-powered software features, and years of OS upgrades guaranteed, the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones that money can buy today. Best Buy's weekend sale is carving a straight $250 off the price of the Pixel 8 Pro when you buy unlocked, or you can activate today for an extra $100 off.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 32GB: $139.99 $94.99, plus three months of YouTube Premium at Best Buy It may seem odd to buy one of the best Amazon Fire tablets through Best Buy, but the retailer is currently pairing a $45 discount with three months of YouTube Premium for free, so I'm not complaining. The Fire HD 10 (2023) features a vibrant 1080p Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and up to 13 hours of battery life, all for under 100 bucks today.

ASUS Chromebook CM1402 64GB: $299 $139 at Best Buy If you want a simple Chromebook that will tackle basic tasks with ease, check out this deal that chops a massive $160 off the Chromebook CM1402 by ASUS. This no-frills laptop boasts a 14-inch FHD display with a MediaTek processor and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. And it only weighs 3.2 pounds! Buying from Best Buy will also get you six months of Webroot antivirus protection and three months of YouTube Premium for free.