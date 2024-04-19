Best Buy is giving away FREE gift cards when you buy the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G — save up to $140 with activation

Samsung's latest midrange masterpiece, the Galaxy A35 5G, just hit store shelves in North America earlier this week, but the big-name retailers have wasted no time in dropping some major deals on the brand new smartphone. Grab an unlocked Galaxy A35 from Best Buy, for instance, and you'll get a free $40 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. Activate the phone instead of going unlocked and you'll score a straight $100 discount in addition to the gift card. Either way, you're getting a sweet deal on a hot-off-the-presses Samsung device, which I'd call a win-win.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 with FREE $40 gift card, or $299.99 with activation at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 has only been out for a few days, and yet you can already grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and get a sweet $40 gift card with your purchase. Activate the phone through a carrier on Best Buy's site and you'll also get a $100 discount, no trade-in required. The A35 comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 1380 processor for some flagship-level performance, plus you get a 5,000mAh battery and loads of software support. Will the A35 earn its place among the best cheap Android phones of 2024? It's too soon to tell, but I certainly wouldn't bet against it.

With the Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung is proving once again that you don't need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy a great Android smartphone. Priced at just $399.99, the Galaxy A35 comes with an efficient Exynos chipset, a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a microSD slot that lets you easily expand the 128GB of storage to up to 1TB. There's also 5G support and a 50MP camera, and Samsung is guaranteeing software updates for four generations. We may not be getting the Galaxy A55 here in the states, but thanks to the Galaxy A35, it feels like we're coming pretty darn close.