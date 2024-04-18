The Samsung Galaxy A35 just landed in the US with a sweet deal on the Galaxy Buds FE

What you need to know

The Galaxy A35 5G is now available for purchase in the US through various channels, including Samsung's website, retail stores, and major carriers and retailers.

It comes in two color options: Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac with a starting price just shy of $400.

Samsung incentivizes purchases of the Galaxy A35 5G with limited-time offers, including a 30% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE and up to $150 in credit through trade-ins.

Samsung has added another option to its affordable 5G lineup in the US. The Galaxy A35 5G joins the A15 and A25, giving you more choices for a phone with next-gen speeds without breaking the bank.

The Galaxy A35 5G is available to purchase via Samsung's website, retail stores, and major carriers and retailers. It comes in two colors, Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac, and starts at just under $400. However, the Galaxy A55, which debuted with the A35 earlier this year, won't be hitting the US market.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And for selfies, there's a 13MP front camera tucked into a punch hole at the top center.

Flip it over, and you'll spot the triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with image stabilization to keep your photos sharp. Plus, there's an 8MP ultra-wide camera for fitting more in the shot and a 5MP macro lens.

The A35 5G runs on Samsung's own Exynos 1380 processor, which should give you plenty of power for everyday tasks. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can pop in a microSD card for even more space if you need it. The 5,000mAh battery should last you all day, and it supports up to 25W fast wired charging.

The A35 5G can take a beating with its IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It also comes with Android 14 out of the box, and Samsung promises to keep it updated with four major Android versions and security updates for five years.

You can buy the Galaxy A35 5G starting today, undercutting some of our top Android phone picks like the Pixel 7a.

Samsung is pulling out all the stops to get folks excited about its new phone. For a limited time, if you snag the Galaxy A35, you'll score a sweet 30% discount on the Galaxy Buds FE. Plus, Samsung is accepting trade-ins for up to $150 credit on your new phone.