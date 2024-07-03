Unpacked Galaxy Z Flip 6 material surfaces in latest leak

What you need to know

A batch of alleged promotional material-like imagery for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaked on X, showcasing the phone in a blue colorway.

The images seemingly clue us into Samsung's Flip 6 segment of the device's health data, sleep information, and cover display clock face.

Samsung confirmed that its Unpacked event will take place on July 10.

Another batch of leaked Flip 6 material shows Samsung's next clamshell with its supposed event designs.

The latest leaks stem from X tipster Evan Blass, who posted a set of four images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a blue colorway. It's been evident for a while now that Samsung might keep the design the same, and these leaks continue that trend. The first of the four shows the device up close with its blue-accented dual camera array, and the cover display's rather thick side bezels.

Blass added two more photos, which might've spilled Samsung's health-focused segment of the Flip 6's reveal. The photos tease the device's health and fitness data, such as steps walked, workout minutes, calories burned, and an example of a night's rest.

Another image purports the phone's "lock screen" on the cover. Samsung may show the device with different, stylized numbers for its stacked clock on either side of the screen. Then, Blass showed an image of the Flip 6 in its Flex Mode, capable of being placed at a 90-degree angle for photos, video calls, and more.

One final photo highlighted the Flip 6's small form factor when folded, while also focusing on its hinge.

The hype continues to mount for the next Flip, which recently had several of its colorways leaked by an overseas source. The supposed renders showcased the phone in green (mint), gray, light blue, and yellow options. There was another rumor that said the Flip 6 could grab exclusive online store colors, such as white and black, alongside a new "Peach" hue.

One area that the Flip 6 could improve over its predecessor is its battery. Rumors claim Samsung could pack a 4,000mAh battery into the device, increasing its capacity from 3,700mAh. This could be joined by a stronger 50MP primary sensor, as well. Moreover, consumers may still find a 256GB and a 512GB storage option for the clamshell once it launches.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The whispers won't be around for much longer as Samsung confirmed that its next Unpacked event will occur on July 10 in Paris, France. Interested parties can snag $50 from the company as its Galaxy device reserve program continues.