What you need to know
- An OxygenOS 11 bug is affecting WhatsApp on the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
- The bug blocks media from being downloaded, and a reset doesn't solve the issue.
- OnePlus hasn't detailed when a fix will be available.
The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable build launched nearly a year ago, and it made its way to the best OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and the Nord series. OnePlus also said it would roll out the update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T, making Android 11 the third platform update for these phones.
It took a long time as OnePlus had to work through a litany of issues, but the OxygenOS 11 stable build is now making its way to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. While that's welcome news, the build has a particular bug that makes WhatsApp unusable. After switching to OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 6T, a family member was unable to download any media from WhatsApp — including older photos and videos that are already stored on the phone — so I asked them to back up to Google Drive, uninstall the app, and start over.
But that wasn't possible; when they tried to get the chat history backed up to Drive, it failed. So I suggested they reset anyway and use the last local backup from three days ago. This didn't solve the issue, as they're unable to download media even after starting from scratch. Turns out this is a known issue in OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and based on several forums threads, the issue started a few weeks ago as more and more devices switched over to the OxygenOS 11 stable channel.
The fact that a core feature of WhatsApp has been broken on these devices for such a long time is incredulous, and OnePlus needs to address this issue. There's no timeline for a fix at the moment, but I reached out to OnePlus and will update the post once I know more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
In the tablet world it's Apple, Amazon, and then everyone else
Ever since the iPad was released, numerous OEMs have tried to compete with mostly underwhelming Android tablets. At least in the U.S., only one company has had much success in claiming a degree of mind share and market share — Amazon.
PlayStation recap: State of Play underwhelms, Elden Ring delayed
Gearing up or the holiday season, PlayStation doesn't have a big AAA offering. Instead, fans will have to settle for smaller updates and announcements for upcoming games next year.
Best Android launchers for your phone 2021
Want to give your Android phone a new look with minimal effort? How about trying out a new launcher? If that sounds like something for you, we've rounded up the very best there is.
Refurbished phones give you great experiences and save you cash
Flagship phones are great. Paying full price for them isn’t. Refurbished phones let you get a flagship device for a fraction of the cost — and these are a few of our favorites.