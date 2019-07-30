What you need to know
- Renders showing the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in Pink have surfaced.
- The Pink color option is expected to be offered in select countries.
- Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to be available in Blue and Green color options as well.
The folks over at SamMobile reported a few months ago that the standard Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Pink and Red versions in some countries. While previously leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10 showed the phablet in Black and gradient Silver colors, WinFuture.de has now obtained the first renders of the Pink version with a color-coordinated S Pen.
According to the WinFuture report, the Pink color option will only be available in a few countries at launch. As you can see in the renders below, the Pink shade for the Galaxy Note 10 looks slightly different compared to the Flamingo Pink option for the Galaxy S10. Previous reports suggested Samsung may also offer Blue and Green options for the Galaxy Note 10. However, it isn't clear at this point if the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will also be offered in the same Pink color option as the Galaxy Note 10. Last year's Galaxy Note 9 was available in four color options at launch: Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be unveiled at an Unpacked event that is set to take place on August 7 in New York. SamMobile has confirmed in a new report that Samsung will open pre-orders for the two phones soon after the Unpacked event ends on August 7. They are expected to go on sale in several markets, including the U.S., on August 23.
While the Galaxy Note 10 will be available with 8GB of RAM in the base variant, the Galaxy Note 10+ will have 12GB of RAM as standard. As for storage, both the models are expected to be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10+, however, will include 1TB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!
