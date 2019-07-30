The folks over at SamMobile reported a few months ago that the standard Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Pink and Red versions in some countries. While previously leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10 showed the phablet in Black and gradient Silver colors, WinFuture.de has now obtained the first renders of the Pink version with a color-coordinated S Pen.

According to the WinFuture report, the Pink color option will only be available in a few countries at launch. As you can see in the renders below, the Pink shade for the Galaxy Note 10 looks slightly different compared to the Flamingo Pink option for the Galaxy S10. Previous reports suggested Samsung may also offer Blue and Green options for the Galaxy Note 10. However, it isn't clear at this point if the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will also be offered in the same Pink color option as the Galaxy Note 10. Last year's Galaxy Note 9 was available in four color options at launch: Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black.