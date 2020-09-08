OPPO is increasingly turning its attention to global markets, and to that effect the Chinese manufacturer has introduced the first public beta of ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. The current version of ColorOS is 7.2, and OPPO is pushing straight to ColorOS 11 to maintain parity with Google's version numbers.

It's great to see OPPO offer a public beta program for Android 11. The Find X2 Pro is on par with the best Android phones available today, and while software updates have been an issue for OPPO in the past, it has made key strides in this area.

ColorOS 11 beta based on Android 11 is available for the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno 3, and Reno 3 Pro, and OPPO kicked off user registration for the beta a few days ago. That program is already full, but OPPO is holding a ColorOS 11 launch event on September 14 where it will share more information on new features, introduce the public beta program, and offer an initial roll-out timeline for the Android 11 update.

The ColorOS 11 launch event will be streamed live, so you can tune in on September 14 to know more about OPPO's software strategy. I'll have much more information to share shortly, but if you're interested in finding out when your OPPO phone will get the Android 11 update, you'll want to tune in to the ColorOS 11 event next week.