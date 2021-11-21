OnePlus introduced its first pair of wireless earbuds over a year ago, and while its initial efforts were decidedly lackluster, it turned things around shortly thereafter. The OnePlus Buds Pro in particular stand out because they're on par with the likes of the Galaxy Buds Pro in terms of sound quality, but at $150, they're more affordable.

And right now, you can get your hands on the Buds Pro for just $120, with the earbuds getting their first discount. That's $30 less than what they launched at three months ago, and a great overall value when you consider the quality on offer here.

The OnePlus Buds Pro do a good job emulating the AirPods Pro design, with a short stalk that houses the controls for adjusting volume and music playback. The buds nestle easily into your ear, and because they're so light, you don't feel any fatigue even after using them for five hours or more.

These earbuds also have excellent active noise cancellation and are able to tune out ambient noise in your surroundings. You can adjust the level for this mode as well, and honestly, it works just as well as the best wireless earbuds from Sony and Samsung. Calls are crystal-clear thanks to wind and noise-reduction algorithms that use AI, and in this area, you'll find zero issues.

There's plenty to like when it comes to sound quality as well. These earbuds have a very bass-heavy sound, so if you listen to genres that focus on the low-end, you will love the sound profile here. There's also a customized hearing test that will tune the sound based on what your ears are able to hear, and I found that to be a very useful addition.

Save 20% on the OnePlus Buds Pro