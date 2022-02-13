The merger of OnePlus and OPPO last year signaled a new direction for both companies, with the former's OxygenOS skin folding into the latter's ColorOS going forward. As a result, eligible OnePlus and OPPO smartphones will run a unified OS globally, beginning with the OnePlus 10 series.

However, a new development seems to contradict that plan. OnePlus teased the development of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, and it's inviting users to take part in its upcoming Open Ears Forum (OEF) where developers and fans can talk about the next version of its Android skin, among other topics.

The event is a strong indication that OnePlus isn't done yet with the OxygenOS branding, and it should come as a huge surprise to anyone who has been following the OPPO-OnePlus merger news. When the integration of both companies made headlines last year, OnePlus merged its OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS to form a unified OS that would power eligible devices from both firms.

The unified OS will also combine the best features from both interfaces, with ColorOS as the base. It led us to think that OxygenOS 12 was the last version of OnePlus' custom Android interface. So, the existence of OxygenOS 13 naturally throws people into confusion.

Again, OnePlus promised that the unified OS would debut with its flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 series, which is set to launch globally in the first half of 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already out in China, running ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12). Whether the company's latest answer to the best Android phones will ship with the promised unified OS or something else is anybody's guess right now.

It's possible that the unified OS has been delayed, as suggested by a previous rumor. It claimed that the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro would, instead, ship with OxygenOS 12.

If you want to clear up the confusion, you can join the forum and ask developers for answers to your questions. You can apply to join the OEF, which will take place on February 28, by clicking here. The application period ends on February 18 and slots are limited to a maximum of 15 participants.