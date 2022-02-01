The OnePlus 10 Pro, which is expected to make its global debut later this quarter, may not ship with the new unified OS out of the box. According to tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles, OnePlus and OPPO's new unified OS has been delayed and may not be released until later this year.

The global OnePlus 10 Pro, which is rumored to debut sometime in March, will apparently run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 instead. The Chinese version of the phone runs OPPO's custom ColorOS 12.1 skin on top of Android 12.

OnePlus and OPPO announced their new unified OS in September last year, a few weeks after the two companies decided to merge their teams to create better products and deliver faster updates to their users. The unified OS is expected to combine the strengths of OxygenOS and ColorOS to create "an even more powerful OS."

If Brar's information is accurate, it now looks like OnePlus and OPPO's new unified OS will roll out to the OnePlus 10 Pro as a software update a few months after its global debut. It also looks like the upcoming Nord 2 CE and Nord 2T may also launch with OxygenOS 12 out of the box. While the Nord 2 CE 5G is rumored to debut in India later this month, the Nord 2T is expected to arrive in April or May.

Similar to OnePlus' current best Android phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to receive three major Android OS updates and "regular" security updates for up to four years.