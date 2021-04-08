Newer and better OnePlus Watch Dated, but affordable Amazfit GTS If you don't mind a watch running real-time OS, you might be a fan of the new OnePlus Watch. It's reasonably priced and it covers all the essentials. You get activity/sleep tracking, onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and 14 days of battery life. $159 at OnePlus Pros Onboard GPS

OnePlus Watch vs. Amazfit GTS: Similar concepts

If you're currently trying to find the best Android smartwatch for your needs, you'll be glad to know there are plenty of options out there. Two wearables you might want to consider are the OnePlus Watch and the Amazfit GTS. These wearables might not be as well-known as some of the bigger names in the smartwatch world, but they deserve some recognition, too!

Not only are these watches surprisingly affordable, but they're also full of useful features. If you like having the newest watch on the market and want as many features as possible, you'll appreciate the OnePlus Watch. If you're more interested in finding the cheapest watch that's best at handling the basics, you might prefer the Amazfit GTS.

The OnePlus Watch costs more, but it also does more

The OnePlus Watch might be more expensive than the Amazfit GTS, but it still falls into the category of affordable smartwatches. Upon comparing these two, you might be wondering why the OnePlus Watch is more expensive. There are some good reasons for this, believe it or not. First of all, this isn't a cheap-looking device. It's housed in a shiny stainless steel case that comes in one size: 46mm. It also sports a colorful 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a flexible fluoroelastomer strap. Fortunately, these straps are compatible with 22mm interchangeable bands.

Something that sets the OnePlus Watch apart from other smartwatches is that it runs on a real-time operating system (RTOS). While this isn't the first time a smartwatch has run RTOS, it's not the most popular option. When you choose a system like this for a smartwatch, there are some important pros and cons. It's worth noting that it's part of why the OnePlus Watch doesn't have an always-on display.

OnePlus Watch Amazit GTS Dimensions 46.4×46.4×10.9mm, 45g 43.25x36.25x9.4mm, 24.8g Display 1.39" AMOLED 1.65" AMOLED Band colors Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver Obsidian Black, Lava Gray, Desert Gold, Rose Pink, Steel Blue, Vermillion Orange Sensors HRM, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, SpO2, air pressure sensor, capacitance sensor, ambient light sensor HRM, acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor Battery 14 days 14 days Waterproofing 5 ATM 5 ATM Music storage ✔️ ❌ Mic and speaker ✔️ ❌ SpO2 monitoring ✔️ ❌

So, what are the pros? Real-time operating systems are designed to handle tasks in a different way. This system uses a pre-determined time constraint when executing tasks, like launching an app or recording your heart rate. Generally speaking, this means that users will experience fast and reliable usage. It's not uncommon to experience lags on a general OS when the software struggles to complete a task.

Another advantage of the OnePlus Watch using RTOS is 14 days of battery life.

Another advantage of the OnePlus Watch using RTOS is 14 days of battery life, probably one of the most attractive selling points for the OnePlus Watch. In explaining its choice to opt for RTOS on this smartwatch, OnePlus cited the importance of offering longer battery life.

So, what are the cons? Snappy performance and two weeks of battery life sound pretty sweet, right? The primary disadvantage of RTOS is that you won't have the full smartwatch experience you're probably accustomed to. If you're expecting a wearable with a robust app store and endless watch face options, you'll likely be disappointed. A real-time operating system simply isn't designed for that type of personalized experience that many users look for in a smartwatch.

As far as where the OnePlus Watch succeeds, it's an excellent fitness smartwatch for those who are serious about tracking their metrics. You'll have everything you need, including onboard GPS, activity/sleep tracking, over 100 movement modes, heart-rate monitoring, and blood oxygen tracking. It also provides you with some extra perks, like a built-in mic/speaker so you can take Bluetooth calls on your watch. You'll have music storage on the watch as well.

The Amazfit GTS is great for the basics

When it was first released over a year ago, the Amazfit GTS was a fairly impressive smartwatch. It was always designed to be an affordable smartwatch that could still accomplish basic health and fitness tracking tasks. It may not be a brand-new wearable like the OnePlus Watch, but the GTS is still one of the best Amazfit smartwatches you can buy.

The 43mm case is made of a combination of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and polymer material, so it's much more lightweight than the OnePlus Watch. You get a 1.65-inch AMOLED display as well as 20mm interchangeable bands. You get many more color options with the GTS, too. It comes in some standard colors, like Obsidian Black, Lava Gray, and Desert Gold. If you want to be unique, you might prefer Rose Pink, Steel Blue, or Vermillion Orange.

It might look like an Apple Watch on the surface, but the Amazfit GTS doesn't compare under the hood.

You'll find that the Amazfit GTS also runs a version of RTOS. It might look like an Apple Watch on the surface, but the Amazfit GTS doesn't compare under the hood. You get the basics, but that's about it. Similar to the OnePlus Watch, RTOS means you won't have an app store and other perks that come with an operating system such as Wear OS or Tizen OS. You'll still get 14 days of battery life, though.

Fortunately, if your main concern is health and fitness tracking, then you might not mind the drawbacks of RTOS. The Amazfit GTS is great for casual tracking. Whether you're a beginner or you're seeking a budget-friendly wearable that's great for basics, the GTS will deliver. It offers onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, and 12 sport modes. The 12 sport modes include outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, skiing, trail running, and general exercise.

It may not have bonus perks such as a mic/speaker for Bluetooth calls or onboard music storage, but the Amazfit GTS wasn't made for that. If you don't need a bunch of extras, then you might not mind the basic nature of this smartwatch. However, if you're craving more, you should look elsewhere.

OnePlus Watch vs. Amazfit GTS: Which should you buy?

At the end of the day, the OnePlus Watch and the Amazfit GTS are more alike than they are different. They run the same type of operating system, and they both offer 14 days of battery life. Both of them offer built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and activity/sleep tracking. With that said, the differences are what will guide your decision.

The Amazfit GTS is the best choice if you're only concerned with the basics. It's also worth noting there is a newer version of the GTS. If you don't mind giving up the stellar battery life, the newer Amazfit GTS 2 offers more features. If you're content with the basics and love the idea of 2-week battery life, the Amazfit GTS might meet your needs. Compared to the OnePlus Watch, it doesn't have a mic/speaker, onboard music storage, or blood oxygen tracking. If you don't mind missing out on these perks, the GTS is a good choice.

The OnePlus Watch is a newer release, so it naturally has more to offer in terms of features. The main difference is that you'll have a mic/speaker, which means you can take Bluetooth calls on your watch. You'll also have onboard music storage for up to 500 songs. The OnePlus watch has blood oxygen tracking, which is a thoughtful addition to this budget-friendly watch. It's slightly more expensive than the Amazfit GTS, but the extra perks will be worth it for most people. The OnePlus Watch will be available for purchase on April 15.

