What you need to know
- OnePlus will be hosting the first-ever global robot snowball fight next week.
- The company has built snowball-firing robots called "Snowbots" for the game, powered by OnePlus 5G smartphones.
- OnePlus says the games will begin on March 9 and run 24 hours a day until March 12.
OnePlus has announced that it will be holding the first-ever interactive snowball fight in Finland from March 9. According to OnePlus, the event will allow users from across the globe to "experience the speed of 5G."
The company has created custom snowball-firing robots for the upcoming games, called "Snowbots." These Snowbots are powered by OnePlus 5G phones and can fire snowballs at 120 miles per hour. To play the game, you will need to visit the dedicated OnePlus Snowbots website on a mobile device and then sign in using a OnePlus account. There will be a queue system in place, so you will have to keep your phone near you and jump right in when it's your turn.
The game will have four Snowbots, two of them on each team. When you play the game, you will be in control of one of the Snowbots and need to fire snowballs at the other Snowbots while avoiding getting hit by them. To win the game, you must hit your opponent more times than they hit you. Each game will last a few minutes, and you will only have a total of eight snowballs.
The battles will start on March 9 at 2 PM Finnish time (7 AM ET) and run 24 hours a day until midnight March 12. In case you are unable to play, you can watch the Snowbot battle live on YouTube.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and keeping it safe is a must. If you're getting the phone, do you plan on picking up a screen protector to go along with it?
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!