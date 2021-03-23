The OnePlus 9R has officially launched, alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro . This smartphone aims to bring flagship features to lower prices, including a high-refresh display, great cameras, and super-fast charging. OnePlus is targeting gaming performance with this smartphone while delivering a strikingly familiar design.

On the outside, the OnePlus 9R looks like a clone of last year's OnePlus 8T, which was one of the best Android phones of 2020. Recycling that design is definitely not a bad thing and undoubtedly helped to keep production costs down.

The only visible change is on the back, with the slightly redesigned camera hump matching the OnePlus 9 Pro. There's also a matte black colorway that's not available on any other OnePlus 9 model. The camera setup is technically the same as the OnePlus 8T, with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

On the front is a 6.55" FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is a slightly revamped version of last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, offering great performance and 5G connectivity. Along with the 4,500mAh battery and 65W Warp Charge, this phone still offers impressive flagship specs in 2021, especially given the price.

Speaking of the price, the OnePlus 9R will be available in India and China in mid-April, with Indian pricing starting at ₹39,999, which equates to around $550 for the 8GB/128GB model and ₹43,999 (around $600) for the 12GB/256GB model, so like the other OnePlus smartphones it's not exactly cheap, but it's still a fairly inexpensive alternative to the best phones for gamers. And given the focus on gaming, OnePlus will offer optional gaming triggers that can be attached to the phone for an optimal gaming experience.