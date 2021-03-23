What you need to know
- OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 9R.
- The device features a design and specs similar to the OnePlus 8T, from the cameras to the display.
- The OnePlus 9R will be available next month in India and China with a focus on gaming.
The OnePlus 9R has officially launched, alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This smartphone aims to bring flagship features to lower prices, including a high-refresh display, great cameras, and super-fast charging. OnePlus is targeting gaming performance with this smartphone while delivering a strikingly familiar design.
On the outside, the OnePlus 9R looks like a clone of last year's OnePlus 8T, which was one of the best Android phones of 2020. Recycling that design is definitely not a bad thing and undoubtedly helped to keep production costs down.
The only visible change is on the back, with the slightly redesigned camera hump matching the OnePlus 9 Pro. There's also a matte black colorway that's not available on any other OnePlus 9 model. The camera setup is technically the same as the OnePlus 8T, with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.
On the front is a 6.55" FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is a slightly revamped version of last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, offering great performance and 5G connectivity. Along with the 4,500mAh battery and 65W Warp Charge, this phone still offers impressive flagship specs in 2021, especially given the price.
Speaking of the price, the OnePlus 9R will be available in India and China in mid-April, with Indian pricing starting at ₹39,999, which equates to around $550 for the 8GB/128GB model and ₹43,999 (around $600) for the 12GB/256GB model, so like the other OnePlus smartphones it's not exactly cheap, but it's still a fairly inexpensive alternative to the best phones for gamers. And given the focus on gaming, OnePlus will offer optional gaming triggers that can be attached to the phone for an optimal gaming experience.
Google has issued an update to fix the Android app-crashing problem
Random app crashes are plaguing Android users and seem to disproportionately affect Galaxy smartphones. There is an easy way to fix the problem.
The OnePlus Watch is here with big 14-day battery life and a small price
OnePlus has finally announced the long-awaited OnePlus Watch with a sleek design and impressive battery life.
OnePlus 9 review: Android's next value flagship champ
After years of being the "flagship killer," OnePlus lost ground in the value flagship space to Samsung and Google. Is the OnePlus 9 enough to bring it back to the top of the heap?
Keep your OnePlus 9 Pro looking pristine with these screen protectors
Your OnePlus 9 Pro offers so much for you, so why not keep it safe with a screen protector. Whether you prefer tempered glass or a TPU film to ensure your phone's display remains perfect, we have gathered up the best right here for you.