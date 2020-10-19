What you need to know
- The first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T is now available.
- It brings a new Canvas AOD feature, power consumption improvements, and camera enhancements.
- OnePlus has also improved the phone's network stability with the OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update.
Just last week, OnePlus announced the 8T, a successor to one of the best Android phones of the year. Even though it hasn't gone on sale in most markets yet, OnePlus has already released the first stable OxygenOS update for the 8T. The new OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update brings a few new features to the OnePlus 8T, along with camera and battery life improvements.
According to the official changelog, the update adds a new "Canvas" AOD style, which was rolled out to the OnePlus 8 series phones with the second OxygenOS 11 beta last month. You will be able to enable the feature by heading over to Settings – Customization – Wallpapers – Canvas.
The update also focuses on improving the phone's camera experience. OnePlus has optimized the Nightscape Mode for video and improved white balance accuracy under different settings. The stability of the camera app has been improved as well. Some of the other highlights of the OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update include network stability enhancements and optimized power consumption for better battery life.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- New AOD Style – Canvas – is now available. You can find by going to Settings - Customization - Wallpapers - Canvas.
- Optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display
- Optimized power consumption for the phone
- New added Amazon shopping App, provide a better shopping experience (IN only)
Camera
- Optimized the Nightscape Mode for video, improving the imaging quality
- Optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings
- Improved the app's stability
Network
- Improve the stability of communication functions
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
