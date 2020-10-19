Just last week, OnePlus announced the 8T, a successor to one of the best Android phones of the year. Even though it hasn't gone on sale in most markets yet, OnePlus has already released the first stable OxygenOS update for the 8T. The new OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update brings a few new features to the OnePlus 8T, along with camera and battery life improvements.

According to the official changelog, the update adds a new "Canvas" AOD style, which was rolled out to the OnePlus 8 series phones with the second OxygenOS 11 beta last month. You will be able to enable the feature by heading over to Settings – Customization – Wallpapers – Canvas.

The update also focuses on improving the phone's camera experience. OnePlus has optimized the Nightscape Mode for video and improved white balance accuracy under different settings. The stability of the camera app has been improved as well. Some of the other highlights of the OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 update include network stability enhancements and optimized power consumption for better battery life.

Here's the full changelog: