The OnePlus Open is picking up a new update with the March 2025 security patch via OxygenOS 15.

The changelog details a security improvement for user data, as well as a couple of home screen customization updates.

The OnePlus Open 2 is still of interest, especially after a teaser earlier this year, which suggests it will be pencil-thin like the OPPO Find N5.

OnePlus is currently starting to roll out its latest OxygenOS update for its book-style foldable.

The update notice was posted on the Community forums, stating its rollout bears vCPH2551_15.0.0.700(EX01) for OnePlus Open users in India. Those with the device are in for quite a few improvements, beginning with the phone's privacy and security. According to OnePlus, the latest OxygenOS 15 update "Improves the process for resetting your privacy password." The patch notes add that users will be prompted to link their "privacy password with their account."

It seems this is designed to help users regain access if they've forgotten their credentials. OnePlus states users can reset their password through their account.

Elsewhere, the March 2025 security patch is rolling alongside these changes. The Chinese OEM is also improving the music player controls of Spotify's Live Alerts. OnePlus adds it's bringing a slight home screen customization change for folders and widgets. For folders, users can resize them to be 1x2 or 2x1 on the home screen.

The update for widgets is said to facilitate more "visual consistency" as foldable users now receive a 2x2 size option for third-party widgets. It says users will find this new appearance choice in Settings > Home Screen & Lock Screen > Optimize Widget appearance.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Adds an option to rename an app group by touching and holding its shortcut on the Home screen

Improves the widget design for Zomato and Blinkit in Shelf to better communicate the app status

Improves Wi-Fi network switching and mobile data roaming for a more seamless experience

As previously stated, the update has been announced for India; however, it's expected to hit other regions (like the U.S.) soon. It may appear for users later this week or next week. Regardless, you can continue to manually check your device for the patch if you wish.

The OnePlus Open's latest major update arrived around the holidays last year as the company rolled out its Android 15 upgrade. Under the guise of OxygenOS 15, the update brought several animation tweaks to the foldable, which made things feel more consistent and smooth. Additionally, OnePlus worked on improvements for users utilizing third-party applications. As AI is all the rage, the company brought a few tools, such as AI Retouch and AI Reflection Eraser. Both were aimed at reducing the amount of blur and/or unfocused imagery in user photos.

Like today's update, the Android 15 initially started in India before hitting global regions a week later.

While you may not want to hear it, we're still waiting on the OnePlus Open 2, despite its sheer number of delays. The device is expected to be a more global-oriented device based on OPPO's Find N5, which looks incredibly pencil-thin. There's still a lot of uncertainty about when the device will be released, so it's best to play things by ear for now.