Android 15 is rolling out to OnePlus Open in the U.S. next week

What you need to know

OnePlus is beginning to roll out OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, to OnePlus Open users.

The update is now rolling out in batches in India, and will come to North America, Europe, and global markets next week.

After first updating the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Pad 2 to OxygenOS 15, the company continues a run of speedy Android 15 updates.

The OnePlus Open, arguably the best foldable available in North America in 2023 and 2024, is getting better. OnePlus announced today that it's beginning to roll out OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Open in India, with the update coming to North America, Europe, and global markets next week. Based on Android 15, the OxygenOS 15 upgrade includes plenty of new features and changes, and it comes at a time when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still waiting for One UI 7.

Google is changing up its Android release schedule, but this year, Android 15 had a disjointed debut. Some manufacturers, like Samsung, are still scrambling to release it. Others, like Vivo, actually beat Google to the punch delivering Android 15. While OnePlus isn't the first to release the upgrade, it has been ahead of the curve with OxygenOS 15. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Pad 2 already received the update, and now, the Open joins that list.

The general features and changes OxygenOS 15 brings apply to all OnePlus devices, but there are a few that will especially benefit foldable devices. Starting off small, OnePlus changed the animation and rendering effects used in OxygenOS. The changes are intended to make the entire OS feel "consistently smooth and seamless," and improve optimization for third-party apps.

There are also a handful of AI tools, including AI Retouch and AI Reflection Eraser. These will both use artificial intelligence to improve the quality of blurry or unfocused images. There's an AI Notes feature, too, which adds a set of writing tools that leverage generative AI to improve your writing quality throughout OxygenOS 15.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

For foldable users, the new gestures for split screen views and floating windows will be most impactful. Notification banners can now be pulled down to open their respective apps in floating windows. You can pull down to open a floating window in full screen, or swipe up to close it entirely.

In India, the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Open carries a build number of CPH2551_15.0.0.200(EX01). You can read the full release notes for the update here.

