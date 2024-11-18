Android 15 is rolling out to the OnePlus Pad 2 this week, here's what's new

What you need to know

OnePlus announced that OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, is rolling out to the OnePlus Pad 2 now.

The update is rolling out in batches, starting with India, Europe, and global markets. It'll arrive in North America later this week.

The changes that first came to the OnePlus 12 now come to the OnePlus Pad 2, including smoother animations and better multitasking.

OnePlus is beating the rest of the Android tablet market to the punch, releasing OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Pad 2 this week. It's the first Android tablet not made by Google to receive Android 15. The company announced the stable rollout on its community forum, which is starting in India, Europe, and global markets now. Later this week, the update will make its way to North America, including U.S. users.

OnePlus seems to be taking advantage of Samsung's One UI delay, releasing Android 15 for its phone and tablets quickly. Its flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, got the boost to OxygenOS 15 earlier this month. Now, many of the update's highlights will also come to the OnePlus Pad 2, including smoother animations and better multitasking features.

The stable build for OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Pad 2 in India, Europe, and global markets is OPD2403_15.0.0.201(EX01). It's rolling out in batches, so you may not see it on your tablet immediately. The company also shared rollback options in case you want to revert to OxygenOS 14.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

OnePlus lists a few top OxygenOS 15 features for the OnePlus Pad 2 in the update's first changelog. It starts with "ultra animation effects," which include a system-level swiping curve for third-party apps. Additionally, many Home Screen and system icons have been redesigned. There's now a split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings, which makes the UI feel more like iOS.

There are some new multitasking tools that will be especially appreciated by tablet users. You can pull down on a notification banner to open up an app in a floating window. These floating windows can be moved with new gestures, like pulling down on a floating window to turn it into a full-screen app. You can swipe up to close the floating window completely.

Although Samsung just launched new tablets, they're still stuck on Android 14 — and will be for some time. OnePlus' quick release of Android 15 gives it an edge with the OnePlus Pad 2. You can read the update's full release notes here.