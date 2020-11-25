The OnePlus 8 Pro ticks all the right boxes. It is one of the fastest phones money can buy today, with the Snapdragon 865 delivering blistering performance. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is sublime, the cameras are great, and the phone has 30W wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. Best of all, it has already been updated to Android 11.

The only caveat here is that you have to act fast to get your hands on the device. OnePlus is rolling out timed vouchers, and the code for the OnePlus 8 Pro is available in three slots on November 25: 11am to 12pm ET, 1pm to 2pm ET, and 3pm to 4pm ET. The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones around, so if you are in the market for a new phone, don't miss out on this fantastic deal.

OnePlus is kicking off Black Friday festivities by offering exciting discounts on its latest phones. The 12GB/256GB version of the OnePlus 8 Pro retailed for $999 six months ago, and it is now on sale for $699 — a full $300 discount.

There's nothing really missing here, and the best part about the device is that it is one of very few phones to have received the Android 11 update. The stable version of OxygenOS 11 rolled out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro at the end of October, so if fast updates are a priority for you, then the 8 Pro is the ideal option.

