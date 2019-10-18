What you need to know The OnePlus 7T is now up for grabs in the US.

You can purchase the flagship smartphone from either the OnePlus website or T-Mobile.

It has been priced at $599 in the U.S. and comes in just a single storage variant.

OnePlus's latest 'flagship killer', the OnePlus 7T is now available for purchase in the U.S. Officially announced last month, the smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus 7 that was launched earlier this year. Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is a relatively minor upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T is a more impressive upgrade over its predecessor. You can now order the OnePlus 7T from the company's website as well as T-Mobile. Priced at $599, the flagship smartphone comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colors. On T-Mobile, you can grab the OnePlus 7T for $25 a month over 24 months with $0 down. Unlike India, however, where the OnePlus 7T is offered in two variants, OnePlus is only selling the 8GB + 128GB version in the U.S.

OnePlus is also allowing consumers in the U.S. to trade in their old phone for a new OnePlus 7T. You can get up to $170 on trading in your OnePlus 6 or 6T and up to $230 if you are upgrading from the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T is the company's first smartphone to run on the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Apart from the slightly more powerful chipset, the OnePlus 7T also brings a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. At the back, it features a circular triple camera module with a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It also has a fairly large 3,800mAh cell with faster Warp Charge 30T.

OnePlus 7T The OnePlus 7T is one of the most impressive Android phones released this year. It runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, sports a large 90Hz AMOLED display, and has capable triple rear cameras at the back. You get impressive battery life as well, along with the company's new Warp Charge 30T technology, which allows the phone's 3,800mAh cell to charge from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. It also ships with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 right out of the box. $599 at OnePlus

$599 at T-Mobile