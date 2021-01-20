OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 11 to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. It's coming in the form of the first OxygenOS 11 open beta for their company's 2019 phones, and these will deliver the company's take on Android 11.

OyxgenOS 11 is a controversial release, leaning more towards Samsung's One UI 3.0 design stylings than the stock Android look OnePlus phones started with. Other than that, it's feature-packed with useful additions including an Always-on Display, a new system font, improvements to Zen mode, and the usual Android 11 feature set. OnePlus also highlighted improvements to the camera interface and HEVC support for video-afficionados.

As it's a beta, the usual caveats for OnePlus testers apply here. You'll need to have a carrier unlocked model to take part. if you run into any issues and opt to downgrade, you'll end up losing data. In addition to that, some features may not work properly. OnePlus calls out the following known issues for both devices.

Potential risks of increased power consumption and instability.

In some conditions, the Gallery app might be slower to load and some pictures may not be displayed in the Gallery.

The devices (earphones, speaker,s etc.) connected through Bluetooth may not be able to play sound occasionally.

Brightness adjustment may lag in some condition

If you're ok with those risks, you can head over to OnePlus's forums to get involved with the beta for the 7 and 7T.