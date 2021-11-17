Just this week, Samsung published its official One UI 4 (Android 12) roadmap, providing a better idea as to when your favorite Galaxy device will receive the update. Now, Samsung is opening the One UI 4 beta program for those who are using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and previous Z Flip phones (via SamMobile).

The stable update has already landed for Galaxy S21 owners, while Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 owners are enjoying the beta.

This also comes after Samsung opened its beta program to owners of the Galaxy Note 20 and S20. It's clear that Samsung is trying to make quick work of providing timely updates for some of the best Android phones to be released in 2020. The Z Fold 2 and Flip 5G beta program will likely arrive soon in South Korea, China, Germany, India, the U.K., and the U.S.

While One UI 4 does not explicitly use Google's Material You theming engine, Samsung has implemented a theming engine of its own. This, combined with the greatly-improved widget design language, aims to provide one of the most personalized experiences without needing to do much work yourself.

To sign up for the One UI 4.0 Beta on your eligible device, it's much easier than you might expect. Simply download the Samsung Members app on your phone, sign in with your Samsung ID, and then tap the One UI 4.0 banner that should appear. Then, follow the on-screen steps and await the arrival of the first beta release. Based on how the beta program progressed for the Galaxy S21 series, users should expect to see multiple beta releases before the final version is made available.