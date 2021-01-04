We're just a few short days into 2021, but already, Google is making sure it starts the year on a good note. As of right now, the January 2021 security patch is rolling out. You can look forward to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes that we expect with any security patch, but this time around, Pixel owners have a few specific upgrades they'll be treated to.

If you have a Pixel 4a 5G, there's a fix for unwanted speaker noises in "certain scenarios." This is an issue that folks have been complaining about basically since the phone was released back in November, with people reporting that the speaker would emit a crackling noise during media playback. It's been an ongoing nuisance, so it's great to see Google finally addressing it. The Pixel 5 also sees an audio-focused upgrade, with it getting improvements and tuning for the volume of various system sounds.