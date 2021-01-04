What you need to know
- The January 2021 security patch is now rolling out.
- Along with the usual updates, there are a few Pixel-specific bug fixes.
- A pesky speaker bug that was plaguing the Pixel 4a 5G is finally being addressed.
We're just a few short days into 2021, but already, Google is making sure it starts the year on a good note. As of right now, the January 2021 security patch is rolling out. You can look forward to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes that we expect with any security patch, but this time around, Pixel owners have a few specific upgrades they'll be treated to.
If you have a Pixel 4a 5G, there's a fix for unwanted speaker noises in "certain scenarios." This is an issue that folks have been complaining about basically since the phone was released back in November, with people reporting that the speaker would emit a crackling noise during media playback. It's been an ongoing nuisance, so it's great to see Google finally addressing it. The Pixel 5 also sees an audio-focused upgrade, with it getting improvements and tuning for the volume of various system sounds.
Moving on to some display updates, the January patch fixes auto-brightness issues for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Furthermore, all Pixels from the Pixel 3 up to the Pixel 5 are getting a patch for an issue that caused "intermittent restarts in certain apps."
Rounding out the January patch, Pixel 3 - Pixel 5 owners can also look forward to:
- Further improvements for auto-rotation response in certain device orientations
- Fix for issue preventing calls on certain MVNO networks
Although there aren't any new, flashy features with the January 2021 update, it's still great to see Google addressing all of these pesky bugs. The update is rolling out now, so be sure to check and see if it's available if you haven't already.
Always improving
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Mid-range excellence
The Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best smartphone values you can get in 2021. It has a good-looking OLED display, amazing cameras, and fast performance with support for 5G. Thanks to frequent software updates from Google, it's always getting better with new features and bug fixes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's when your OnePlus Nord will get the OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update
OnePlus has announced that the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus Nord will be released later this week. The first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices is also expected to arrive "soon."
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 paves the way for sub-$250 5G phones in 2021
The Snapdragon 480 is here, and it delivers 5G-enabled budget phones in 2021. Here's what you need to know about Qualcomm's latest 5G chipset.
Is expandable storage still a must-have feature?
Expandable storage used to be a staple of most Android phones, but throughout 2020 and heading into 2021, it's becoming increasingly rare. Do you still consider it to be a must-have feature?
Here are the best thin cases for the Google Pixel 4a 5G 2020
The Google Pixel 4a 5G is so slim and sleek that you'll want to show it off in all its glory, including the beautiful 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED screen. That means getting a thin case that doesn't add to much bulk but also provides sufficient protection. And these are all great options worth considering.