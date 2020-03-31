The Dell S2417DG 24-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is down to $229.99 through the antonline eBay store. We have shared many deals on this monitor in the past, but this is the lowest price ever. Previous sales only saw it drop as low as $250, and right now it's going for $300 at Newegg and as much as $430 at Best Buy. Antonline is a reputable eBay seller and Authorized Dell Dealer that we have shared deals from before.

All new low price Dell S2417DG 24-inch 1440p G-Sync TN monitor Specs include a 1440p pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Includes native Nvidia G-Sync technology. Has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Uses a TN panel with 170-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles. $229.99 $300.00 $70 off See at eBay

The S2417DG monitor has 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate (when overclocked). It also has G-Sync tech to work with your Nvidia graphics card and reduce screen tearing. This is important because most monitors with G-Sync come with a substantiantly higher price tag than monitors that just have FreeSync, and while that price has gone down in recent years thanks to Nvidia making G-Sync far more available, it's still nice to see a native G-sync screen at such a low price.

It also has HDMI, a DisplayPort, and a USB 3.0 hub for inputs (that includes four USB-A ports and one USB-B port). Add a stand that's adjustable in height, pivot, swivel, and tilt along with some anti-glare tech on the screen. The Dell monitor is regularly one of the most affordable options in monitors if you're looking for 1440p, at least a 144Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia's G-Sync tech.

Windows Central gave this monitor 4 out of 5 stars. The reviewer said, "This monitor has been on the market for a while, but even though it debuted in 2016, it's still an excellent choice. The price alone makes it worth consideration... What you're paying for is blistering gaming performance, and in that regard it delivers in spades. When you consider the experience, this monitor is an absolute bargain."

