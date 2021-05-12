Whether you've added some more devices to your household that need to stay charged or you want a way to power up on the go, Anker's latest sale at Amazon is giving you the opportunity to save.

The promotion is taking as much as 38% off essential charging accessories including power banks, charging cables, wall chargers, and power strips, so you can solve whatever charging dilemma you may be facing. The deals all end tonight or when sold out.

Stock up Anker Charging Accessories Sale Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like wall chargers, power strips, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, power banks, and more. Up to 38% off See at Amazon

The sale has a few options for those looking for a little extra juice when out and about, the most affordable of which is the PowerCore Slim power bank which is reduced by 33%.

For just $19.99, you're snagging a 10000mAh capacity battery bank that is equipped with both a USB-A and USB-C port so you can power up a variety of devices. Not only that, but the USB-C output is 18W PD-enabled meaning you'll be able to fast charge compatible devices on the move. Your purchase includes a USB-C cable and 18-month warranty, too.

Need even more battery life? You can double the capacity for just $13 more.

Those looking for ways to keep items powered up at home should grab this Anker USB-C power strip on sale for $26. That's within $1 of the lowest we've ever seen it go.

It includes two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. The strip offers 42W of power across its USB ports with its USB-C port providing up to 30W high-speed charging for compatible devices. Despite its multiple connections, it's still compact so you can keep it on a desk or use the included adhesive pads to secure it somewhere convenient.

Be sure to check out the rest of the sale today to save some money on these essential items and more.