One of Best Buy's deals of the day today includes the award-winning video game Control on sale for $29.99 for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is a great game that was included on several "Game of the Year" lists at the end of 2019, including our Game Awards for 2019. If you didn't get a chance to play it, you should grab it today while it's on sale.

While it still sells for around $50 on average and can be found going for its regular $60 price in some places, you can get the digital only version for PlayStation 4 on sale for $23.99.

Control is a third-person action adventure game in the style of Max Payne or Alan Wake. And, in fact, it's made by the same people who made those franchises. So you should be pretty familiar with Remedy Entertainment's mix of gunplay and ways to supplement that gunplay by now if you have played those games. When you meet the character Zachariah Trench in Control, you might recognize his voice since it's the same actor who played Max Payne and Thomas Zane in Alan Wake.

In Control, you are searching for your brother at the Federal Bureau of Control's headquarters, but weird things are happening. Heck, you're only there because a supernatural entity told you about it. This secret government agency investigates paranatural phenomena, and apparently there's a few of those going on inside the building. Complete rituals, unlock supernatural abilities, and discover the many secrets buried in this crazy building. Designed with a Brutalist theme, the New York City skyscraper is complex and bigger on the inside than it is on the outside.

