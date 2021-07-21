We might be patiently waiting for Facebook to announce the Oculus Quest Pro, but they've apparently been pretty busy adding more features to the existing two Oculus Quest headsets every month. The Oculus Quest v31 July update is making it easier to invite friends to games, chat with your friends over Facebook Messenger, and log in to your favorite websites with saved passwords in the Oculus Browser.

While you're playing one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, you'll be able to more easily invite your friends to join a multiplayer session thanks to a dedicated invite button found when pressing the Oculus button on the right controller. This feature has to be supported by the game you're playing, but Oculus is making this functionality available to all developers in the v31 Oculus SDK. This new feature will be first available in Beat Saber, Blaston, Demeo, Echo VR, ForeVR Bowl, Hyper Dash, PokerStars VR, and Topgolf with Pro Putt.