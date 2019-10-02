A new update is available for the Oculus Quest, and it's arguably the largest update the VR headset has ever received. The update brings support for Passthrough+, the ability to turn off inside-out-tracking, and support for compatible Oculus Go/Gear VR apps and games. It also brings the option to trigger updates manually, customize notifications, and wipe the headset remotely. The full changelog for Build 9.0 is available on an Oculus forum.

Oculus announced at Oculus Connect 6 that the Oculus Quest would receive several new features in the future. This update to Build 9.0 is the first wave of those updates. Other future features include hand tracking and Oculus Link which allows you to play PCVR games by connecting your Oculus Quest to a PC.

Each new feature significantly improves the user experience on the Oculus Quest. Passthrough+ improves the headset's ability to represent the real world when looking through your headset. The tracking improvements allow you to turn off inside-out tracking which is useful for users who want to watch media while sitting in dark or dimly lit rooms. The ability to run Oculus Go/Gear VR games brings over 50 compatible games and apps to the Oculus Quest.

The update also makes it easier to connect to friends with a new "People You May Know" feature.

In addition to these flagship features, the update brings customizing notifications, being able to manually trigger updates, and the ability to remotely wipe a headset which have all be highly requested features that users will be happy to see.