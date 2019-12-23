If you've been playing Beat Saber nonstop this Holiday season, you've likely experienced a time or two when the controllers would "wig out" and move in a way your hand wasn't. More than likely this is because you've been playing in the vicinity of the nascent Christmas lights that began appearing throughout your home. The brains behind the incredible Oculus Insight tracking system realized this issue would crop up and have debuted a patch for the Oculus Quest just in time for the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year.

The Oculus firmware v12 that was sent out a few days ago included a stealth update to the Oculus Insight tracking system that's present on the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest. This update represents the third big update to Oculus's tracking system this year, which has included improved tracking when controllers are close to the headset or behind the player, as well as the amazing hand-tracking update that takes controllers out of the equation completely.

This latest update completely changes the way Oculus Insight treats light sources around the room and introduces a 3D element to the equation. Before, the Insight tracking system would identify light sources and assign a location based on the geometric shape of the source as a "blob", helping the system to understand how you're rotating and moving your hands through real-world space. While this works incredibly well in several types of lighting conditions and a wide range of environments, certain small LED light sources negatively affect tracking performance. If you've ever used a Wii or a Windows Mixed Reality system, you'll know what I mean.