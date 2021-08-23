What you need to know
- The v32 update is gradually rolling out to Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets starting today.
- The update revamps features in the Oculus Move app and the friends list.
- It allows users to sync media files and gift apps to friends without taking off the VR headset.
The August Oculus update launching today for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 users adds features to several apps that would normally require taking off the virtual reality headset to do.
The v32 update overhauls the Oculus Move app introduced last November with more flexibility and sharing options. The Daily Goals have been changed to Weekly Goals, so users will be able to choose which days they want to work out during the week. Achieving the Weekly Goal will be highlighted on the redesigned Move Calendar.
The fitness app is also revising Calorie Goals and Move Minutes to be easier for people starting out, and then will update the goals based on performance. These stats and Weekly Goal achievements can now be shared from Oculus Move directly to Facebook, Groups, Messenger, and your timeline. Check out some of the best Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories if you are getting serious about fitness in VR.
The People tab in Messenger will now show both Facebook and Oculus friends in a single list while in VR to make it easier to join or chat with friends from both platforms. While the friends list is integrated, Oculus friends will still not be able to see your Facebook activity unless separately added as friends on Facebook.
The update also allows certain actions to be done without taking off the headset, such as app gifting and syncing media files. Users can now gift apps to friends while browsing the Oculus Store with the headset on. Users can also automatically sync saved media files directly to the Oculus mobile app by selecting the cloud icon in the top-right corner of the Files app.
The v32 update launches today and will gradually roll out to all Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets.
