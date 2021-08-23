The August Oculus update launching today for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 users adds features to several apps that would normally require taking off the virtual reality headset to do.

The v32 update overhauls the Oculus Move app introduced last November with more flexibility and sharing options. The Daily Goals have been changed to Weekly Goals, so users will be able to choose which days they want to work out during the week. Achieving the Weekly Goal will be highlighted on the redesigned Move Calendar.

The fitness app is also revising Calorie Goals and Move Minutes to be easier for people starting out, and then will update the goals based on performance. These stats and Weekly Goal achievements can now be shared from Oculus Move directly to Facebook, Groups, Messenger, and your timeline. Check out some of the best Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories if you are getting serious about fitness in VR.