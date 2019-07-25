Virtual Reality fans have good reason to be excited. Amazon and Oculus have joined together to provide something special: Prime Video VR. In the announcement, they confirmed that this service would work with Amazon Prime and that users would be able to view all their favorite movies and shows from in a personal theater.

Prime Video VR supports the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go and Gear VR. It's not just movies and TV shows though, as Prime Video VR is offering 10 curated 360° experiences for users to watch. Once you're set up and signed in, you can also browse using voice controls.

In order to get started, anyone can just download the free Prime Video VR app from the Oculus Store. From there, Amazon Prime members can start watching movies and shows from Amazon Prime their headsets-turned-theaters. Non-Prime users can still get use from the app however, as they are still able to watch anything in their personal library in this new format.

If you're not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up right here.