Best October Prime Day Chromebook deals of 2023

Brace yourself, these Prime Day Chromebook deals are about to make your jaw drop! Amazon's big sale is finally here and buying a cheap Chromebook is a perfect way to get all of the power and performance you need for considerably less than a Windows or Macbook laptop.

Yes, some of the specs are lower than you might want if you're tackling some performance-intensive tasks or serious gaming, but ChromeOS is well-suited to the needs of anyone just wanting to do a bit of work from home, browse the net, write up documents for work/school, or binge their favorite Netflix show.

Prime Day itself officially began Tuesday, October 10 and most deals last for a full 48 hours until the end of the day on Wednesday, October 11. If you don't find anything today, feel free to check back later: we'll keep updating this list until the big sale wraps up.

Not a Prime member? Fear not, you could always sign up for Amazon's free trial and enjoy all of the benefits of Prime Day without paying anything. And of course, there are always rival sales from other retailers that match or even top the low prices offered by Amazon.

Editor's pick

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $569.99 at Best Buy Acer is always at the top of the list when trying to find the best Chromebook. Without a doubt, the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers almost the perfect balance of cost and performance. Surprisingly, Best Buy has slashed the price by $130, bringing the price down to just $570 for a limited time.



Acer Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H): $409.99 $322.95 at Amazon Many of the best Chromebooks are powered by Intel chips, but the Acer Chromebook 514 takes a different approach. This time around, Acer opted for a MediaTek processor, which is not only powerful, but also means that it's quite efficient. Acer claims the Chromebook 514 will last for up to 15 hours on a single charge, and it can be yours for almost 20% off.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: $379.99 $319.49 at Amazon The Acer Spin 314 is a lightweight, versatile laptop that comes complete with a 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip and fold the laptop into a tablet. Right now, this convertible Chromebook is seeing an excellent 16% discount, making it a great way to get into Chrome OS (or get an upgrade for less).

Acer Chromebook 315 32GB: $259.99 $212.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can get 16% off the price of the 32GB Acer Chromebook 315, a versatile device with a vibrant 15.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The biggest drawback with this laptop is that it doesn't have a touchscreen. Price check: Best Buy - $169

ASUS Chromebook deals

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $699.99 $559.99 at Amazon Did you know that there are gaming-focused Chromebooks? The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is one of the best, with its 15.6-inch display, full-size keyboard, and enough power to run pretty much anything you throw at it. Plus, you can save $140 from Amazon as part of the Prime Big Deal Days. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700CK): $299 $269 at Best Buy The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is practically perfect for anyone who wants a basic laptop with an enormous screen. With the CX1, you'll get one of the largest displays on a Chromebook, measuring 17.3 inches, which also means that the CX1 even offers a full-size keyboard with numpad.

ASUS Chromebook C403: $269.99 $110.99 at Amazon It may not win any awards for elegance, but the ASUS Chromebook C403 is a rugged device with enough power and battery life to handle most tasks with ease. At $110, this is a great discount of more than 50% off. Price check: Walmart - $190.20

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: $504.99 $299.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a convertible Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 might be the way to go. This laptop features a rotating hinge, an all-metal body, and a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, and can be had for almost 50% off.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214: $349.99 $259 at Amazon The versatile ASUS Flip C214 boasts a compact and convertible 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, an Intel Dual Core processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Head to Amazon today and you can save a decent 26% on your purchase.

Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo 3i Chromebook: $439.99 $254.99 at Amazon It's never too early to start thinking about the Back to School season, and this Prime Day deal for the Lenovo 14e Chromebook is perfect. This Chromebook was designed with students in mind, thanks to its 14-inch display and all-day battery life. It might not be as impressive as newer Chromebooks, but it's hard to argue with saving $130. Price check: Lenovo - $309.99

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 (8GB/128GB): $419 $339 at Amazon Blurring the lines between Chromebook and tablet is the Lenovo Duet 3, a reliable couch companion that packs the power of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor alongside 8GB of RAM into a portable 10.95-inch package. The Duet 3 also comes with a stylus and keyboard case, and it's currently $30 off at Amazon. Price check: $269 at Best Buy (4GB/128GB)