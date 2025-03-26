This Samsung Chromebook Plus just scored a 25% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Use it as an upright tablet or as a traditional laptop.
You can find a lot of Chromebook deals this week, but this particular offer might be the perfect pick for kids, students, or anyone wanting a basic dual-purpose laptop. For a limited time, Amazon is offering $100 off this 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus with a touchscreen as part of its Big Spring Sale. The laptop can be folded upright to allow for more easy tablet use, or it can be used as a more-traditional laptop with the keyboard.
It also features a 12.2-inch FHD display and 224GB of storage, along with the straightforward Chrome OS. Performance-wise, it's nothing too special, but it's a pretty decent offering at under $300. It sports 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron Processor, a 720p HD camera, and broad connectivity device options. Plus, this particular deal comes with a mouse and stylus,
Samsung 12.2-inch FHD 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus: $399.00 $299.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon has officially launched its Big Spring Sale, with deals including a 25% discount on this 12.2-inch touchscreen Chromebook from Samsung. This basic Chromebook comes with a 360-degree hinge, allowing users to use it in a self-docking-tablet configuration, or as a typical laptop with a keyboard. The bundle here also includes a mouse and stylus, a headset, and other accessories.
✅Recommended if: you want an affordable laptop that also features a touchscreen; you're looking for a good option for students or young professionals; you've liked other devices with Chrome OS in the past.
❌Skip this deal if: you need something with more RAM or a better CPU for performance-intensive tasks; you don't need something with a touchscreen; you're looking for something really lightweight.
This 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus, not to be confused with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, features a touchscreen and a unique build that makes it easy to use as a laptop or a touch display. It includes a 12.2-inch FHD screen, a spacious tenkeyless keyboard, and a trackpad, though this deal also includes a mouse, a stylus for use with the touchscreen, and a few other accessories.
As for specs, the Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, 224GB of storage, and the easy-to-use Chrome OS.
Some buyers have said that this laptop is a bit on the bulkier side, while those needing something for performance-intensive tasks such as video- or audio-editing may want to consider other options.
