This Samsung Chromebook Plus just scored a 25% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Deals
published

Use it as an upright tablet or as a traditional laptop.

Galaxy Chromebook Plus
(Image credit: Jerry Hildenbrand)

You can find a lot of Chromebook deals this week, but this particular offer might be the perfect pick for kids, students, or anyone wanting a basic dual-purpose laptop. For a limited time, Amazon is offering $100 off this 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus with a touchscreen as part of its Big Spring Sale. The laptop can be folded upright to allow for more easy tablet use, or it can be used as a more-traditional laptop with the keyboard.

It also features a 12.2-inch FHD display and 224GB of storage, along with the straightforward Chrome OS. Performance-wise, it's nothing too special, but it's a pretty decent offering at under $300. It sports 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron Processor, a 720p HD camera, and broad connectivity device options. Plus, this particular deal comes with a mouse and stylus,

Samsung 12.2-inch FHD 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus:$399.00$299.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Samsung 12.2-inch FHD 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus: $399.00 $299.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon has officially launched its Big Spring Sale, with deals including a 25% discount on this 12.2-inch touchscreen Chromebook from Samsung. This basic Chromebook comes with a 360-degree hinge, allowing users to use it in a self-docking-tablet configuration, or as a typical laptop with a keyboard. The bundle here also includes a mouse and stylus, a headset, and other accessories.

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you want an affordable laptop that also features a touchscreen; you're looking for a good option for students or young professionals; you've liked other devices with Chrome OS in the past.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something with more RAM or a better CPU for performance-intensive tasks; you don't need something with a touchscreen; you're looking for something really lightweight.

This 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook Plus, not to be confused with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, features a touchscreen and a unique build that makes it easy to use as a laptop or a touch display. It includes a 12.2-inch FHD screen, a spacious tenkeyless keyboard, and a trackpad, though this deal also includes a mouse, a stylus for use with the touchscreen, and a few other accessories.

As for specs, the Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, 224GB of storage, and the easy-to-use Chrome OS.

Some buyers have said that this laptop is a bit on the bulkier side, while those needing something for performance-intensive tasks such as video- or audio-editing may want to consider other options.

Zachary Visconti
Zachary Visconti
Deals Contributor

Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cats, Banks and Freddie.

