Upon our initial review of the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick, it was clear that this device was easily one of the best at providing an excellent streaming and gaming experience. Even though it's been about two years since its release, this 4K streaming media player is "still the best Android TV box you can buy in 2021" and thanks to a sale that's set to last for just this week only, you can snag one at nearly its best price in history for a limited time.

Through August 22, Amazon has the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick on sale for just $129.99. Today's deal saves you $20 off its usual price of $150 and brings the device just $1 above the lowest it's ever reached there. You can also find this offer at Best Buy while supplies last.

Powered by the NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, the Shield TV is an Android TV streaming media player that's arguably the most powerful yet. Along with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound, this device offers 4K video resolution with real-time AI upscaling for HD content and built-in Chromecast 4K so you can even stream from your phone. You'll be able to download and access apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Hulu right from the Google Play store.

This streaming media player also features Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band AC Wi-Fi, a built-in power supply, and a microSD card slot so you can expand its storage capacity. Plus, it comes with an advanced remote that includes motion-activated backlit buttons, Bluetooth, IR control for your TV, and also voice control functionality so you can ask Alexa or Google Assistant for help. There's even a built-in lost remote locator feature.

The NVIDIA Shield TV Stick can even play games like Fortnite when you pair it with a game controller (sold separately). We have an entire guide full of the best gaming controllers for NVIDIA Shield TV if you're unsure of which to choose.